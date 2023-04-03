Hold on to your hats, trash cans and small dogs as windy conditions are expected to prevail for much of the coming week in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“The winds are going to be a concern this week,” Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Monday will be pretty decent with a high temperature of 59 degrees for Omaha and 15 mph winds gusting up to 25 (mph).”

Tuesday, however, is going to be “a day of extremes,” Fajman said. A very powerful weather system building in the west will move out into the Plains bringing with it winds of 25 mph, gusting up to 40 to 45 mph.

“Batten down the hatches,” Fajman said. “A big trough is moving in from the mountain west region and it will be very breezy.”

In Omaha, that weather system is expected to bring a high of 79 on Tuesday, about 20 degrees above Monday’s high. Temperatures will be much cooler in northeast Nebraska where the high temperature is predicted to be around 42 degrees.

“That means we will also see an elevated risk for fire danger, especially in southern Nebraska,” Fajman said. “In Pottawattamie County (Iowa) there will also be a marginal chance for severe weather with a risk of thunderstorms. Near North Platte, they will have a winter weather watch for Boyd and Holt Counties.”

The warm-up in Omaha will be short-lived with temperatures dropping back into the 40s on Wednesday. Winds will again be a concern with 30 mph, gusting from 45 to 60 mph in Omaha, Fajman said.

Calmer conditions return on Thursday with a high temperature for Omaha of 51 degrees predicted. Chances for precipitation are near zero.

“Friday, we are forecasting a high of 60 degrees in Omaha and nothing out of the ordinary as far as the winds are concerned,” Fajman said. “Saturday and Sunday, we expect good conditions with highs of 65 on Saturday and 62 on Sunday.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023