Windy conditions remain but warm up on tap for Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Stiff south winds are expected to bring warmer temperatures this week to Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“It will remain breezy, but not as much as we saw this weekend,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. “Monday will be just a little breezy with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.”

April in Nebraska tends to be the breeziest month, Nicolaisen said. Winds typically average 12.3 mph. Some locations in eastern Nebraska, including Omaha, reported gusts up to 60 mph on Saturday.

“This year’s average (wind speed) is ahead of schedule,” he said. “It’s been ahead of normal for five or six months now and it will be that way for awhile but it will improve as we go into summer.”

The high temperature for Omaha on Tuesday is forecast to be in the mid- to upper 60s, Nicolaisen said. That will be followed by three days with temperatures reaching into the 70s, including 77 on Wednesday.

The possibility of rain returns on Wednesday evening when there is a 35% chance of precipitation, he said. Friday evening has a 50% chance for rain.

“Saturday looks to be a littler cooler with highs in the mid 60s and a 30% chance of precipitation,” Nicolaisen said. “It will cool off a little more on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.”

