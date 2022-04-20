 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windy, stormy weather in the forecast for Omaha

  • Updated
Buckle up.

Windy, rainy, stormy weather is back in the forecast.

Metro area residents should be able to enjoy pleasant weather Thursday before the storms arrive. During the day Thursday, a high in the 70s and calm winds are forecast for Omaha by the National Weather Service.

The rain and storm chances begin Thursday evening in the metro area and last into Saturday night, according to the weather service.

Dave Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the biggest threats from these storms are strong winds and damaging hail. On Friday, there's also a potential for isolated tornadoes.

The area at highest risk of storms on Thursday is far southeast Nebraska. On Friday, most of the state is at an elevated risk of storms.

Unfortunately, the storms aren't forecast to bring widespread, generous rain to Nebraska, which has been parched by drought. The best chance for rain in Omaha is Thursday night, when there's an 80% likelihood. Less than an inch is forecast.

Metro area residents can expect a battering from the wind on Saturday. Gusts of about 45 mph are possible Saturday.

In the wake of the storms, the weather will cool off, with highs early next week in the 60s.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

