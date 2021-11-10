Windy weather will dominate rest of work week in Omaha

Serious winds will dominate Omaha's weather Thursday and Friday, and you'll probably need your parka on Friday.

Winds are expected to gust near 40 mph Thursday and Friday, but the highs on the two days will be markedly different, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, highs in the low 50s are expected.

On Friday, the temperature isn't expected to climb out of the 30s, according to the weather service. Due to the strong winds, wind chills in the low 20s Friday are forecast in Omaha.

Winds die down Saturday, but pick back up slightly on Sunday. Highs over the weekend are forecast in the low to mid 40s.

