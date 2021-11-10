 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Windy weather will dominate rest of work week in Omaha
0 comments

Windy weather will dominate rest of work week in Omaha

Here is what you can expect from the weather for the week ahead in Omaha.

Serious winds will dominate Omaha's weather Thursday and Friday, and you'll probably need your parka on Friday.

Winds are expected to gust near 40 mph Thursday and Friday, but the highs on the two days will be markedly different, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, highs in the low 50s are expected.

On Friday, the temperature isn't expected to climb out of the 30s, according to the weather service. Due to the strong winds, wind chills in the low 20s Friday are forecast in Omaha.

Winds die down Saturday, but pick back up slightly on Sunday. Highs over the weekend are forecast in the low to mid 40s.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert