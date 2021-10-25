Winter heating bills expected to spike in Nebraska; weather will determine by how much

Nebraska energy officials note that:

The spot price of natural gas at the Henry Hub, an important natural gas distribution site where prices are a key signal, was up more than two-and-and-half times in September, compared to a year ago.

Propane’s average price is 87% higher than at the start of last winter and is similar to February’s average, when the polar vortex caused prices to spike.

Heating oil is 75% higher than at the start of last winter.

According to data from MUD, which provides natural gas to homes and businesses in Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington Counties, natural gas prices have been rising since April.

The average MUD residential bill for September was about 11% higher than September 2020, taking into consideration weather and price. Based on price alone, the price of gas at MUD was up 32% from September to October. And it is almost double what it was a year ago.

Indeed, the cost of natural gas for MUD customers this month is the highest it has been in more than 10 years. The saving grace for customers has been that the weather has been mild enough for many homeowners to make minimal use of their furnace, even keeping it off like Zagozda.