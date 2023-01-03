Winter storm brings heavy snow to parts of Nebraska, needed precipitation to Omaha

The winter storm that moved across Nebraska this week dropped heavy snow across the northern portion of the state, rain to the southeast and ice in-between.

Snowfall totals reached 18 inches around O'Neill and Thedford, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple other communities in western and northern Nebraska reported at least a foot of snow. In Columbus, the ice storm coated branches with about .4 inch of ice, according to the weather service.

The heavy snow led to road closures across the northern half of the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, but by late Tuesday afternoon, roads had begun to reopen.

No widespread power outages were reported.

For a state mired in drought, the precipitation was welcome, even though the ground is frozen. Virtually all of Nebraska is in drought, according to the National Drought Monitor, and more than half of the state is suffering from extreme to exceptional drought.

Chris Buttler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said the drought's so bad, anything that keeps it from getting worse is good news.

"When the ground is frozen and then covered in snow, things aren't going to get worse," he said. "It's more of a steady state."

In Omaha, the two-day storm brought some of the best rain totals in months.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha had received .62 inches of precipitation, said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. This was one of the better rains in the metro in the past few months, he said.

Omaha's precipitation in 2022 was about 30% short of normal. The metro ended the year with 22.54 inches, which is 9.32 inches below normal, according to the weather service.

High temperatures the rest of the week in Omaha are forecast in the 30s and, by the weekend, could approach 40 degrees, according to the weather service. No additional rain or snow is in the forecast.

According to the national Climate Prediction Center, the odds favor warmer- and drier-than-average weather in Nebraska into mid-January.

