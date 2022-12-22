Winter storm claims life in Nebraska; conditions improve next week

Weather was blamed for at least one death on Nebraska's roads, and travelers who became stranded required rescuing, but for the most part, Nebraskans appeared to have safely hunkered down as a powerful winter storm pushed across the country.

On Thursday, Omaha's roads were largely quiet except for the growling rumble of snowplows. Schools canceled classes, and those workers who could fired up their computers and worked remotely.

The good news: Omaha didn't get quite the overnight snow that it could have, so road conditions improved during the day.

That said, Metro Transit planned to end bus service by 8 p.m. Thursday and it is shortening Friday's schedule to approximately 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is good news in the forecast with a warmup around the corner. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the weekend, and by Wednesday, Omaha could see highs approaching 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Until then, it will be raw and rough as the storm delivers the bitterly cold punch that has been the chief worry of meteorologists. The temperature at Eppley Airfield was minus 8 at 6 p.m., with a wind chill of minus 35, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts of about 40 mph were expected to generate wind chills between minus 20 degrees and minus 40 degrees through Friday night, according to the weather service. Omaha's high temperature isn't forecast to climb far above zero until Saturday, and wind chills won't cross that threshold until Sunday.

The weather service said the metro area received between .5 and 1.5 inches of snow. The forecast several days ago had called for 3 inches to 7 inches, then just before the storm, projections had been lowered to 1 inches to 4 inches.

The worst traveling conditions were overnight Wednesday when the snow moved in. Carried by strong winds, the powdery snow made driving difficult. David Pearson, a weather service meteorologist, said he saw a couple of cars in the ditch Thursday morning on his way to work in Valley.

"There was a time period when it was pretty bad, but it didn't last long," he said. "The plows have been out, and the wind has blown things pretty clear. If we'd had more snow, it would have been worse."

Traveling was more difficult across other parts of Nebraska where open roadways were more exposed to the wind.

On Wednesday, an 84-year-old Kansas driver died after losing control of his Ford F-250 on Interstate 80 and rolling it. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, wintry conditions contributed to the crash near York.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the patrol, said troopers have been active but not as busy as on a normal day, largely because many people stayed off the roads.

In a couple of instances, troopers found people stranded in their vehicles Thursday morning.

"Thankfully all were in good shape inside their vehicle," he said.

One family of three was found near Aurora at 6 a.m. Troopers drove the family to an area hotel, he said.

Farther west in Nebraska, a number of semitrailers were stopped along the side of the Interstate, but their drivers declined aid, saying they would keep warm with their truck's heater.

"The really important message is this: If you are traveling ... and get stranded, stay in your vehicle and call for help," Thomas said. "Don't risk exposure in these frigid conditions by trying to walk somewhere. Call for help and a trooper, deputy, officers, tow operator, or other responder can come lend a hand."

A significant number of roads in the Nebraska Panhandle were closed as of Thursday afternoon, as was a long stretch of U.S. 83 in northern Nebraska.

Conditions were much worse north and east of Nebraska, where blizzard and winter storm warnings were in effect.

Nebraska, including the Omaha metro, was largely under a wind chill warning — as opposed to a winter storm or blizzard warning — due to the bitter cold Thursday afternoon.

In Iowa, where much of the state was battling a blizzard, officials were discouraging travel on Interstate 80 near Des Moines on Thursday. A portion of eastbound I-80 was closed on the east side of the state because of a crash.

The massive storm spans most of the U.S., with weather watches and warnings in effect from Canada to Texas and from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast.

More than 2,100 flights were grounded Thursday and more than 1,500 have been canceled for Friday, according to the Associated Press.

About 27% of the flights at Eppley Airfield — 13 departures and 10 arrivals — had been canceled as of midafternoon Thursday, said Steve McCoy, spokesman for the Omaha Airport Authority. Otherwise, flights continued to arrive and depart throughout the day, he said.

A handful of Friday flights also had been canceled.

"We strongly encourage travelers to check with their airlines for flight status updates before coming to the airport and be sure to arrive at least 2 hours prior to departure," McCoy wrote via email.

