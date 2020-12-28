Winter storm could bring 7 inches of snow to parts of Nebraska

Story updated at 3:26 p.m.

This week's travel-disrupting winter storm begins Monday evening in southwest Nebraska before spreading eastward across the state.

Jaclyn Gomez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said some ice could precede the snow. Whether it's ice or snow or both, western stretches of Interstate 80 would begin to be affected tonight.

Across Nebraska, projected totals generally range from 2 inches to nearly 7 inches with lesser amounts to the south and higher amounts in the northeast. A glaze of ice is possible across the southern tier of the state, but no ice is forecast for the north.

Total amounts of snow and ice will depend upon temperatures. A warm front pushing into the area Tuesday is expected to convert some of the snow to freezing rain, which would result in the glaze of ice.

OMAHA AND LINCOLN

Omaha is forecast to receive 3 inches to 6 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

Snow is expected to begin before dawn and continue into the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected from mid morning to mid afternoon. This could make the evening commute difficult, according to the weather service.