Winter storm could bring 7 inches of snow to parts of Nebraska

Story updated at 3:26 p.m.
This week's travel-disrupting winter storm begins Monday evening in southwest Nebraska before spreading eastward across the state.
Jaclyn Gomez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said some ice could precede the snow. Whether it's ice or snow or both, western stretches of Interstate 80 would begin to be affected tonight.
Across Nebraska, projected totals generally range from 2 inches to nearly 7 inches with lesser amounts to the south and higher amounts in the northeast. A glaze of ice is possible across the southern tier of the state, but no ice is forecast for the north.
Total amounts of snow and ice will depend upon temperatures. A warm front pushing into the area Tuesday is expected to convert some of the snow to freezing rain, which would result in the glaze of ice.
OMAHA AND LINCOLN
Omaha is forecast to receive 3 inches to 6 inches of snow, according to the weather service.
Snow is expected to begin before dawn and continue into the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected from mid morning to mid afternoon. This could make the evening commute difficult, according to the weather service.
The warm front is expected to cause Omaha's temperatures to rise gradually through the day, including after nightfall. That is why the weather service is projecting that any freezing drizzle in the Omaha metro will occur late afternoon into the evening.
Peak wind gusts in the Omaha metro are forecast around 20 mph.
The City of Omaha began treating streets early Monday morning, said Todd Pfitzer, city engineer for the Public Works Department.
All major routes should be treated with brine by midnight, he said. Residual salt from the last storm remains on many streets, he said, and that should help prevent ice and snow from sticking.
The city street clearing operation will be working through the night and has its contractors on call, he said.
The snow is expected to be over by Wednesday morning.
Lincoln has a slightly better chance of freezing drizzle late afternoon, just as the evening rush hour gets under way. The capital city's snowfall total projections are similar to Omaha's, though a quicker move to light freezing rain could lessen snow totals.
NEBRASKA
The Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation are asking drivers to take the forecast into consideration when making travel plans. According to the roads department, drivers can expect slush and snow-covered roadways on Tuesday.
"This winter storm looks to impact much of the state, with potential for significant snowfall," said Moe Jamshidi, interim director of transportation. "The potential for freezing rain ahead of the snow will cause slick and icy conditions. We urge caution if you must travel."
All of Nebraska and virtually all of Iowa are under some type of weather advisory by the weather service.
Aaron Mangels, meteorologist with the weather service, said drivers should prepare for significant changes in conditions over short distances.
Visibility could be an issue while snow is falling, but it's not expected to be a problem once the storm moves out. Winds generally are forecast to gust between 20 mph and 30 mph, nowhere near the 50 mph to nearly 70 mph gusts that occurred with last week's storm. Additionally, this week's snow is expected to be "wetter" and thus remain on the ground once it falls.
IOWA
Central Iowa is expected to be hit harder by this storm than Nebraska.
In the Des Moines area, the weather service is warning that travel could be very difficult Tuesday. With six inches or more of heavy wet snow possible in Iowa, the weather service is warning that there also could be sagging tree branches and power lines.
***
Travel conditions on Wednesday depend on the success of road crews overnight Tuesday.
In some areas, including northeast Nebraska, snowfall could reach 8 inches or more. After the snow moves out, cold weather will linger through the week. Temperatures may not rise above freezing in Omaha until the weekend.