Winter storm track creeping north could mean even more snow for Omaha area

After a ridiculously mild December, winter is taking the gloves off Friday night.

And you’d best get yours out.

Forecasters say anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow could fall in the Omaha metro area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow totals on the lower end of 3 to 6 inches while AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald’s weather consultant, is projecting 4 to 8 inches for Omaha.

Northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri could receive a foot of snow, according to the weather service.

Forecasters aren’t 100% certain of the path of the heaviest snow, so Omaha’s projected totals could continue to change, said Isaac Longley, meteorologist with AccuWeather. If the storm tracks farther south than expected, Omaha could get just a couple of inches, he said, but if it tracks farther north, the metro area could get that foot or more.

No matter what, wind chills are forecast to be below zero from the pre-dawn hours of Saturday until nearly midday Sunday, according to the weather service. The worst wind chills are forecast Saturday and Sunday mornings, when they could drop to somewhere between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees.