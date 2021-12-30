Winter storm track creeping north could mean even more snow for Omaha area

After a ridiculously mild December, winter is taking the gloves off Friday night.
And you’d best get yours out.
Forecasters say anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow could fall in the Omaha metro area.
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow totals on the lower end of 3 to 6 inches while AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald’s weather consultant, is projecting 4 to 8 inches for Omaha.
Northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri could receive a foot of snow, according to the weather service.
Forecasters aren’t 100% certain of the path of the heaviest snow, so Omaha’s projected totals could continue to change, said Isaac Longley, meteorologist with AccuWeather. If the storm tracks farther south than expected, Omaha could get just a couple of inches, he said, but if it tracks farther north, the metro area could get that foot or more.
Snowfall expectations continue to climb as the system shifts a bit north.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 31, 2021
With light fluffy snow and breezy winds, travel on Saturday will become impossible at times.
Wind chill values will get as cold as -30°F. pic.twitter.com/Q35diAs8cB
No matter what, wind chills are forecast to be below zero from the pre-dawn hours of Saturday until nearly midday Sunday, according to the weather service. The worst wind chills are forecast Saturday and Sunday mornings, when they could drop to somewhere between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees.
Wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.
The weather service expects snow to start falling in the Omaha area around midnight, with the heaviest amounts coming about daybreak Saturday.
The weather service has placed a long stretch of the central U.S. under a winter storm watch, from south-central Kansas to northeast Illinois. The watch covers southeast Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, and all of southern Iowa, including Des Moines.
Forecasters are advising people with travel plans to follow the forecast closely and adjust as needed. Travel will be difficult due to blowing snow and strong winds. East-west travelers Friday afternoon through Saturday could see fairly steady crosswinds of 20 to 30 mph, with the strongest winds Saturday morning.
Winds will likely die down by Sunday morning, but the weather will be frigid. Below zero temperatures are forecast at daybreak Sunday.
The uncertainty over snow totals is due to two things, Longley said:
» The storm was still far away on Thursday, and slight changes in its path will make a big difference in totals.
» The heaviest snow will fall along a narrow line that might just be 50 to 100 miles wide. Totals will drop off quickly north of that line.