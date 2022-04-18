Yes, it has been windier in Nebraska. Scientists are trying to figure out why

In the days immediately after he worked a frightening Nebraska dust storm, State Patrol Lt. Michael Korte said he continued to find dust and grit on himself and in his cruiser.

"I was getting dirt out for a couple of days — from my eyes, ears, hair," Korte said. "My car was full of dirt, in every nook and cranny — there was more dirt inside my car than outside."

From annoying to costly and deadly, strong winds have been bedeviling residents of the Great Plains for months.

If you've been wondering whether it's been windier than normal, the answer is yes.

"Many people are noticing it," said Gannon Rush, a climatologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "There's been quite a bit of chatter in the meteorological and climatological community about trying to figure out how much windier this year has been."

"Figuring it out" is the operative phrase, because wind is a particularly difficult area of study. Researchers around the world are tackling ways to gather data.

Strong winds are a normal characteristic of winter and spring in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising, Rush said, has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.

Based on data from 1960 forward, eastern Nebraska is averaging its second-windiest year to date and second-windiest spring to date, said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In terms of ridiculously windy days, Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk all set records for the number of days with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, he said.

Rush said winds have been a problem throughout the central and northern Plains. Among the impacts:

Dakotas: Blizzard conditions raged for three days last week, piling up snow drifts 7 feet high.

Western Kansas: Dust storms have blocked the sun and hindered travel on numerous days.

South-central Nebraska: A massive, wind-driven fire ignited April 7 and claimed the life of Elwood, Nebraska, Fire Chief Darren Krull in a crash.

Gusts on April 7 exceeded 60 mph in Nebraska, generating a dust storm along Interstate 80. The State Patrol sent out several troopers to help, and they found about 70 trucks and cars parked on both sides of the Interstate.

Troopers went door to door advising drivers the road was clear ahead, Korte said.

"It was a scary situation," Korte said. "We were fortunate we didn't have any secondary crashes."

Korte has a request for the public: Avoid parking on the Interstate shoulder. Instead, do your best to exit before trouble develops or drive to an exit once it does. If you must park on the shoulder, pull off as far as possible and turn on your emergency blinkers.

"I guarantee you every one of them wished they'd stopped at the last exit," he said.

Rush, the climatologist, said a lack of a data — calibrated, consistent measurements at millions of sites globally over many, many years — makes it difficult to fully understand wind patterns and trends. Accurate wind sensors haven't been around as long as thermometers and rain gauges, and wind is a highly localized, variable phenomenon.

Take Omaha as an example. Temperature and precipitation data for Omaha dates to 1871, but wind data goes back only to 1948, said Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist with the weather service. Within that dataset, instrumentation and measurement calculations have changed over the years, which complicates analysis.

Some studies — including one published in 2019 and an earlier one in 2011 — have found that wind speeds have been increasing globally in recent years, said Arquímedes Ruiz-Columbié, an instructor of wind energy at Texas Tech University's Wind Institute. Some of those researchers believe the increase is due to natural climate cycles. The increase appears to be a change from the preceding decades, when wind speeds globally were lessening.

Other scientists say more years of future data are needed to understand changing wind patterns. Meanwhile, a European study is attempting to find proxies for historical wind speeds.

In terms of climate change, researchers say winds could lessen in a phenomenon dubbed "global stilling." This would result from the planet becoming more uniformly warm.

But Ruiz-Columbié said climate change could generate contradictory forces: While some changing atmospheric dynamics could lead to a lessening of winds, others could lead to an increase (this is similar to how contradictory atmospheric forces could affect tornadoes and hurricanes, leading to possible "droughts" in occurrence punctuated by intense outbreaks).

Changing wind patterns are an urgent area of research because of wind's importance to weaning economies from fossil fuel and for its overall impact on agriculture, public health and public safety.

Research by Liang Chen, a climate scientist at Illinois State Water Survey at the University of Illinois, has concluded that climate change is likely to strengthen some seasonal patterns already at play in the central U.S., including Nebraska: stronger winds in the winter and spring and quieter winds in the summer.

If research along those lines is correct, lessening summer winds won't be good news in cattle country: Muggy, stagnant summer weather can lead to significant mass deaths among cattle. Lesser summer winds also would affect wind power during those months.

Chen is transferring in the fall to UNL, where he will continue his research. His study was published in Renewable Energy in 2020.

"Climate change has the potential to influence the fluctuations in wind speed, but other factors influence wind, too," Chen said.

As this year's tragic fire in south-central Nebraska has underscored: With virtually all of Nebraska in drought, understanding the relationship between wind and drought also is critically important. In addition to fueling wildfire, windy weather during drought saps plants of vitality and depletes soil moisture.

"I can't stress it enough," Rush said. "These high winds combined with drought is not a good scenario.”

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.