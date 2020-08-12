Apply to be a Wedding Essentials blogger!

Wedding Essentials loves talking to engaged couples in the Greater Omaha/Nebraska area. We’d love to hear your story, share your wedding inspiration and connect our readers with couples who are going through the planning process.
Blogger requirements
- Have a year or less to go before your wedding date
- Be planning a wedding in the Greater Omaha/Nebraska area, or hiring vendors from the area
- Commitment of writing at least one blog post per month
For examples of past bloggers' posts, visit omaha.com/weddingessentials/blog.
