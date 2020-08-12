You have permission to edit this article.
Apply to be a Wedding Essentials blogger!
Wedding Essentials loves talking to engaged couples in the Greater Omaha/Nebraska area. We’d love to hear your story, share your wedding inspiration and connect our readers with couples who are going through the planning process.

Submit an application to be a Wedding Essentials blogger here.

Blogger requirements

  • Have a year or less to go before your wedding date
  • Be planning a wedding in the Greater Omaha/Nebraska area, or hiring vendors from the area
  • Commitment of writing at least one blog post per month

For examples of past bloggers' posts, visit omaha.com/weddingessentials/blog.

