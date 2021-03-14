If you're embracing your wedding journey, we'd love to hear from you

It's been such a crazy wedding year with COVID disrupting plans. Everyone seems to be finding lovely workarounds — we can't wait to see how you're celebrating amid the pandemic. It's easy to give us a sneak peek; simply click the link below and enter a few highlights. Engagements, weddings, receptions, showers, bachelor/bachelorette parties, styled shoots — we welcome all of it! Interested in blogging for us and helping other couples along the way? Use our submission form to say hello.