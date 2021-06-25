Molly: It's really easy to lose control of your wedding guest list

When I started wedding planning, I knew we needed a rough estimate of a guest list before we did anything.

What I didn’t realize was exactly how much of the process depends on your guest list. Centerpieces? Decided by table, which is dictated by your guest list. Catering, alcohol, the venue. The guest list is the single most important number for wedding planning.

It gets really easy to get out of control and start adding everyone you’ve ever met to your list. After all, it is your big day! I am also a huge people-pleaser and feel bad for every person I’ve left off my list. However, I knew from the beginning I wanted a medium-to-small wedding, so we're planning for around 150 people. To me this seems like a lot but not when you consider some people have 250-plus guests!

It was crazy to me how fast people add up. Of our 170 invited guests, 120 are family!

So here are my rules for guest lists that saved me a huge headache when deciding on ours.