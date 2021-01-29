Molly: The expectations I put on myself nearly ruined my dress-shopping experience

Jordan assured me that I was not an alien -- at least not for the reason I shared. “That’s how I felt," she told me. "We’re our harshest critics. Our bodies are amazing no matter where they’re at. Just enjoy! You have no stress to buy anything tomorrow. And if you do, well, amazing!”

It definitely helped ease my anxiety and the next morning I woke up giddy. My first (and spoiler alert: only stop) was ARC Bridal. From the minute I entered the store, they made me feel like a rock star, and to my surprise I looked great in almost everything I tried on — even a mermaid gown that showed off a lot more of my body than I was comfortable with.

The stylist (whose name has escaped me and for that I am truly sorry) picked up on my style right away and pulled an amazing gown for my second try-on.

Dress after dress, I kept thinking about that second gown. Finally, we tried it again -- this time with some embellishments and a veil. At some point I said, “I don’t want to take it off.” Then she said, “Molly, are you saying yes to the dress?” Before I could even utter the word yes, I burst into tears. I felt like a bride!

The gals brought out champagne and even gifted me an adorable accessory. (I’m being purposefully vague in my descriptions in case nosy fiancés are reading, hoping for the inside scoop.)