Kelsey: Campout-themed backyard happy hour was the perfect pandemic bachelorette party

My friends and I tossed out bachelorette ideas left and right, but nothing really stuck.
I knew I wanted a night to get dolled up and hang out with the girls. But otherwise there were no must-haves.
We mulled over a long weekend in South Dakota or Kansas City. We poked around rentals at local lakes. And considered the option of a day trip to a nearby vineyard.
When the pandemic started upending things, we put a halt to planning.
I was content to have a little get-together after the wedding, and once life got a little more normal, but my friends weren't hearing it.
We compromised with a backyard happy hour at my maid of honor's house. It was still a chance to get dolled up — while sticking to a theme, of course — but it let us socialize in a safer setting.
I showed up with the other gals of Troop 8820 (a play on our wedding date) for "Kamp Kelsey," inspired by the sign that used to sit in front of my childhood swing set.
My hostesses, troop leaders Leszczynski and Schmitt, outdid themselves.
We kept the party outside, except for when we snagged food. But when you did walk into the dining room, you were met with the aroma of pine trees.
Everything in the spread was labeled on a big sheet of butcher paper. We dined on Raising Canes chicken fingers and homemade hot dog cups. Sides included French onion dip, blue cheese dip, fruit and veggies.
To keep a bunch of hands from digging in bowls of food, the fruit was assembled on individual skewers, and veggies and ranch were served in individual cups. Individual bags of chips, trail mix and other camp snacks were arranged in baskets on the tables outside.
A big-batch cocktail was served in tin camp mugs, personalized with each party guest's name. Guests could also sample Jell-O shots, all flavored like popular Girl Scout cookies.
A white flag with "Kamp Kelsey" printed on both sides waved from the flagpole. My original Kamp Kelsey sign, weathered from years sitting in the backyard, was perched between a string of outdoor lights.
Even the bathroom was decorated. One side of the sink held a wooden pine tree and the other had a candle shaped like a camp mug. The hand soap fit the theme, too, with its Frasier fir scent.
And, to make sure we practiced the best hygiene, we used disposable paper towels to dry hands and a tube of Clorox wipes was camped out on a nearby shelf.
We played a few games outside, but the most popular activity was assembling our troop sashes. We took turns sifting through a bag full of patches before ironing them onto the green sashes, which were made by a fellow troop member. I opted for a handful of colorful patches, including a diamond, a slice of watermelon, and a tiny cat as a nod to my fiancé.
We briefly broke our social distancing efforts to take a few photos of Troop 8820. We ended the night with s'mores around the campfire.
And, the best part of this campout was going home to sleep in our own beds. No tents or sleeping bags rolled out on uneven ground for us!
