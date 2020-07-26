Kelsey: Even with health precautions, I got the full bridal treatment at my wedding shower

All of the decor, including plates and napkins, matched my wedding colors of dusty pink and rose gold. They weaved eucalyptus, which will be featured heavily in my reception centerpieces, along the main table.

And they strung photos of David and me onto pink balloons that served as centerpieces on smaller tables.

David broke my one request of nothing sappy. He listed some of the things he loves about me, and my bridesmaids framed them and placed them around the room.

A cousin whipped up fresh croissants to go with the chicken salad my aunt made. Plus we had fruit salsa with cinnamon chips, our family's signature garlic dip and other side dishes. The cake was my favorite kind — almond with buttercream frosting. (It's one of the same flavors that will be featured in our wedding cake.) And no family shower is complete without sherbet punch.

My guests did a great job of spoiling me, too. They crossed off so many gifts from our registry and surprised me with unexpected items, too. We got plenty of personalized presents, including a photo frame, Christmas ornaments, a pillow and wooden spoon.