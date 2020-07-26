Kelsey: Even with health precautions, I got the full bridal treatment at my wedding shower
Kelsey: Even with health precautions, I got the full bridal treatment at my wedding shower

shower kelsey.JPG

Bride blogger Kelsey still felt a full bridal experience at her bridal shower in June, despite health precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 KELSEY STEWART

I’ve been to more bridal showers and baby showers than I can count.

It might be cliché, but it feels pretty true. I am a skilled shower guest.

And I know a thing or two about coordinating a group gift and topping it off with some slick gift-wrapping. (Not to brag, but with a rash of recent baby showers, I can now knock out assembly of a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe in about 20 minutes.)

But this time around, it was my turn to be the guest of honor.

It didn't come without a few nerves.

To start, there's the pandemic. Because of that I dragged my feet picking a date. I didn't want to gamble with the health of any loved ones.

When restrictions started to ease, I relented and handed over a guest list.

shower bubbly bar.JPG

The mimosa bar at Kelsey's bridal shower.

Another source of my nerves was the fact that I'm not keen on being the center of attention. A cozy spot in the background suits me just fine.

I expected a simple shower with some chicken salad, a few decorations and gifts from our registry. But my shower hostesses — aunts, cousins and bridesmaids — went above and beyond.

shower deco 3.jpg

Kelsey's bridesmaids framed pictures of her and fiancé David, with eucalyptus accents as table centerpieces.

All of the decor, including plates and napkins, matched my wedding colors of dusty pink and rose gold. They weaved eucalyptus, which will be featured heavily in my reception centerpieces, along the main table.

And they strung photos of David and me onto pink balloons that served as centerpieces on smaller tables.

shower decor 1.jpg

Kelsey's fiancé David wrote things he loves about her, and her bridesmaids framed them as decorations for the shower.

David broke my one request of nothing sappy. He listed some of the things he loves about me, and my bridesmaids framed them and placed them around the room.

shower croissants.jpg

Kelsey's shower guests snacked on her aunt's chicken salad on homemade croissants.

A cousin whipped up fresh croissants to go with the chicken salad my aunt made. Plus we had fruit salsa with cinnamon chips, our family's signature garlic dip and other side dishes. The cake was my favorite kind — almond with buttercream frosting. (It's one of the same flavors that will be featured in our wedding cake.) And no family shower is complete without sherbet punch.

shower cake.jpg

Kelsey's wedding shower cake was almond with buttercream frosting — her favorite.

My guests did a great job of spoiling me, too. They crossed off so many gifts from our registry and surprised me with unexpected items, too. We got plenty of personalized presents, including a photo frame, Christmas ornaments, a pillow and wooden spoon.

I tend to go a little, uh, overboard on my gift-wrapping, and my shower guests, for fun, responded accordingly. Every present was impeccably  wrapped.

Despite my nerves, I’m glad we went ahead with a shower. We celebrated safely and I survived being the center of attention for a couple of hours. Despite the health precautions, I’m still getting the full bridal experience.

shower mimosa.jpg
