Jessica and Justin: Their 2019 wedding brought Roaring '20s vibes
Jessica and Justin: Their 2019 wedding brought Roaring '20s vibes

Langenfeld-535_crop.jpg

Jessica Gibbons and Justin Langenfeld

 BRETT BROONER PHOTOGRAPHY

Jessica Gibbons was swiping through Tinder when she recognized Justin Langenfeld from classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture. She swiped right. As it turned out, her former classmate did, too. Justin proposed to Jessica at a Taylor Swift concert in Kansas City in September 2018, and they were married at Countryside Community Church in Omaha on Nov. 9, 2019.

Langenfeld-275-2.jpg

The bride's sign, announcing the couple's unplugged wedding request. 

Just like any dedicated Husker couple, Jessica and Justin wanted to hold their wedding on a Nebraska football bye week. Once the date was set, they worked on their wishlist for 1) a venue that fit their “1920s Gatsby Bash” theme, and 2) A photographer who could flawlessly capture their day. To ensure the quality of the photography, the couple planned for an “unplugged” ceremony. Jessica painted an antique mirror with a message asking their 338 guests to silence and put away their cell phones, and posted the sign outside the church sanctuary.

For a Roaring ’20s reception venue, the couple booked the Durham Museum, but it came with a time crunch. To avoid clashing with the museum’s public hours, reception setup in the lobby couldn’t begin until 3 p.m. for their 5:30 cocktail hour. “Our day-of coordinators had two-and-a-half hours to set up 41 tables complete with linens, china, menus and complex custom centerpieces,” the bride says.

Langenfeld-766.jpg

The couple invited more than 300 guests to witness their vows at Countryside Community Church in Omaha.

Jessica and Justin opted not to see each other before the ceremony, so their first look as Jessica walked down the aisle to Pachelbel’s Canon in D was “a moment unlike any other,” she says.

The funniest moment was a candy toss for the kids at the reception. The DJ played “The Candy Man Can,” and the couple emptied big bags of Halloween candy on the dance floor. “The kids went nuts!”

The bride’s best piece of advice? Create a detailed schedule for the wedding day, then send it to your photographer and bridal party ahead of time so everyone knows what to expect. “I’m talking down to 15-minute increments. I started making my schedule six months before our wedding day, and everything timed out perfectly.”

Langenfeld-25.jpg

It's all in the details — which the bride excelled at coordinating.

Justin says there is no limit to what Jessica can accomplish when she’s passionate about something, especially when it came to planning their wedding. “Jessica had a vision for everything, down to the littlest detail, and it was so impressive to see it all come together on the big day.” Jessica says her groom was the best co-planner she could have asked for. “He endorsed all of my ideas in addition to coming up with a lot of his own — and helped me get them executed.” Like leaving the church in a 1920s hot rod!

The couple live in the Omaha area and love to cook and try new recipes together, helped by the many kitchen gadgets they received as wedding gifts.

Langenfeld-436.jpg

A co-worker's hot rod played into the couple's Roaring Twenties theme.

Essentials details

THE COUPLE Jessica Gibbons and Justin Langenfeld

WEDDING DATE Nov. 9, 2019

PHOTOGRAPHER Brett Brooner Photography

REHEARSAL DINNER Lucile's Old Market

CEREMONY Countryside Community Church

RECEPTION The Durham Museum

VIDEOGRAPHER Lucas Miranda Creative

BRIDAL GOWN Allure Bridals, Ellynne Bridal, Lincoln

ACCESSORIES Jewelry: Olive + Piper

HAIRSTYLIST Amber Bollich

MAKEUP ARTIST Anthony Batin

BRIDESMAID DRESSES BHDLN

MEN’S ATTIRE Men's Wearhouse

RINGS Borsheims

FLORIST Bouquet

CAKE Cake Creations Omaha

CATERER Catering Creations

RENTALS United Rent-All; Nostalgia Rentals, Lincoln

MUSIC Ceremony: Midlands String Quartet; reception: Jesse Swanson/Chaos Productions

TRANSPORTATION Nebraska Party Bus; bride’s coworker’s hot rod

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Feel Good Invites/Etsy; vow books: Starboard Press/Etsy

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Embassy Suites Omaha Downtown Old Market; EVEN Hotels Omaha Downtown

WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER 402 Event Services

HONEYMOON Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

Jessica Gibbons and Justin Langenfeld were married on Nov. 9, 2019 at Countryside Community Church, with a reception at the Durham Museum.

