Submit your wedding photos!

Brides, grooms, photographers, vendors, we want to see your wedding photos! If you have participated in an exceptional wedding, engagement shoot, styled shoot or proposal, we invite you to share it with us.
Submission requirements
1. 50-100 images: 70% details, 30% couple/wedding party is preferred. Images must be submitted as a downloadable online gallery (Dropbox, Google Drive, Pixieset, etc.), with the password or PIN, if required for download. For print, photos must be 300 dpi JPEGs and at least 9x12 inches. Links to photos on a blog post will not be accepted. No watermarks or logos on photo submissions, please; we'll make sure the photographer is given proper credit. Feel free to include downloadable video .mp4 files, if applicable.
2. A complete vendor list. The more vendors you share, the more likely it is your submission will be accepted. Styled shoot submissions should include vendors in the Great Plains area.
3. A short description. Tell us a few essential details, along with contact information for the couple and the photographer, so we can follow up on the story.
Email jthompson@owh.com with questions.
