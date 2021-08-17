 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend list
0 comments

Weekend list

  • 0

Omaha’s Original Greek Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.

What: A three-day festival that celebrates Greek culture, food, music and traditions. The event will also feature live Greek music, dance performances, historic church tours and a boutique.

Cost: Admission is $3 for adults, children 12 and younger are free.

More information: greekfestomaha.com

Opera Outdoors

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park

What: Free, family-friendly outdoor concert featuring the Holland Community Opera fellows, guest artists and Opera Omaha chorus, with performances by community partners Gotta Be Me, Heartland Choir and the Nelson Mandela Elementary Meerkat Melodies choir.

Cost: Free

More information: bit.ly/3APuLgR

Dundee Day

When: 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dundee district, 50th and Underwood Avenue

What: Dundee community festival that will include a pancake breakfast, vendors, 5k run, free yoga class, a parade, beer garden, children’s activities and music.

Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase at various locations.

More information: facebook.com/events/1044077042619337

Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department Craft Fair and Boutique

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, 12919 Ponce Road

What: Fall craft fair and bake sale. Event is a fundraiser to help department with equipment and training costs.

Cost: Admission is free.

More information: bit.ly/37QwBlb

Zydeco Festival

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park

What: Sixth annual Zydeco Festival celebrates Creole culture and will feature live music, food and a beer garden.

Cost: Food and beverage costs vary

More information: bit.ly/2W40Tyv

Dog Daze of Summer Festival

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Riverwest Park, 23301 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn

What: Fourth annual event geared toward dog owners will feature food, music, dog shopping, splash time at the beach and doggie beer garden.

Cost: Admission is $10 per dog, free for humans

More information: bit.ly/3snZmiC

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert