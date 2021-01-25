Welcome to the Creighton basketball newsletter

Thank you for subscribing to the Creighton basketball newsletter.
I’m Jon Nyatawa, The World-Herald’s Creighton beat writer and the author of this new weekly Jays hoops breakdown.
Over the past several years we've heard from so many passionate Creighton fans about possible ways to improve our coverage of this on-the-rise CU basketball program.
So we got to thinking… Every week, I find myself with a bunch of anecdotes, statistical trends reports and inside info/observations. Too much to fit into our traditional story lineup. Previously, all that good stuff would just gradually disappear into the dreary depths of my laptop’s memory drive. But now? I get to share all of this with you right here. Things like, details on ball screen tactics and defensive rotations, takes on horrible calls and great play designs, updates on new recruits and former Jays. There’s plenty more to cover. So join me!
My hope is for this new venture to transform into an interactive space where I can connect even more deeply and more routinely with Creighton fans. So feedback is DEFINITELY encouraged. Via email at jon.nyatawa@owh.com. Or via Twitter (@jonnyatawa is my handle, and my DMs are open).
Cheers, Jon
