Werner: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.8 million.
The Omaha-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.
The transportation company posted revenue of $702.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $705 million.