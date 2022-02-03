 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Werner reports profit of $76.8 million
Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $76.8 million.

The Omaha-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $765.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $259.1 million, or $3.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

