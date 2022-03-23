Western Nebraska police officer accused of stealing guns

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska police officer has been arrested and accused of stealing and pawning guns from his department.

Bryan Martinez, 32, of Gering, was arrested at his home Tuesday by Nebraska State Patrol investigators, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. He’s charged in Scotts Bluff County with three counts of theft and one count of passing a bad check.

The investigation into Martinez began in January when a local store reported that he had written a bad check, the patrol said. Investigators then learned that several guns were missing from the Minatare Police Department.

Investigators believe that Martinez stole the guns and sold three of them to a local pawn shop.

The patrol said Martinez has served with other law enforcement agencies in the area and is also employed by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

No attorney was listed for Martinez on Wednesday in online court records.