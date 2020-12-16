Westside's Koby Bretz, Cade Haberman and Cole Payton 'grateful' to sign with Division I programs (copy)

Dickerson, arguably the state's top college football prospect for the 2021 class, didn't sig with Minnesota on Wednesday as he continues to mull over a "final decision."

Dickerson announced his change of plans Wednesday morning before Westside's signing day event.

"I am simply not ready to make a final decision that will impact my future as a student athlete," Dickerson wrote. He's been committed to Minnesota since April, but Nebraska has continued to recruit him.

Dickerson's ranking varies based on recruiting service. ESPN has the cornerback as the nation's No. 47 player, while Rivals views Dickerson as No. 232. If he picked Nebraska and signed with the Huskers, he'd become one of the three highest-rated prospects in the class.

Nebraska is signing a few more defensive backs in the 2021 class — including Malik Williams, Marques Buford and Bretz — but there'd be room for Dickerson.

"I've tried not to bother him about it," Bretz said as to whether he's lobbying Dickerson to leave the Gophers' class and join the Huskers.

Westside coach Brett Froendt said Wednesday it had been a couple of weeks since Dickerson told him he wasn’t ready to sign.