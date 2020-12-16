Westside's Koby Bretz, Cade Haberman and Cole Payton 'grateful' to sign with Division I programs (copy)

While Avante Dickerson didn’t sign his college papers Wednesday, three of his Omaha Westside teammates did.
In front of their parents and many of their fellow seniors, including Dickerson, Koby Bretz (Nebraska), Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and Cole Payton (North Dakota State) used their custom-made Warrior pens on Division I football’s national letter of intent day during a ceremony in the school gym.
Payton said he still had college coaches contacting him after he pledged to North Dakota State. “But I wasn’t going to flip. Ever since I committed, it’s been Bison 100%.”
Bretz said that didn’t happen to him after committing to NU.
“Which I’m grateful for,” he said, “because I just think that would have been a lot of pressure and everything. I’m glad that I wasn’t really put in that situation.”
At Northern Illinois, Haberman will join former Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker from last year’s recruiting class. Former Omaha Burke assistant Dan Jackson started recruiting Haberman while an assistant at South Dakota State before being hired by the Huskies in 2019.
“We definitely have a good pipeline from the state and coach Jackson has been trying to set that up,” Haberman said. “Coach (Thomas) Hammock has been a big supporter of the Corn-Huskies.”
Omaha Creighton Prep’s signing ceremony included NU scholarship player AJ Rollins and walk-on Alex Bullock, Arkansas grayshirt punter Pat Foley and Max Kobs, who signed with FCS nonscholarship Valparaiso.
At Elkhorn South, Teddy Prochazka signed with NU as a scholarship player, and Sam Hoskinson as a walk-on. Mahki Nelson-Douglas is another Northern Illinois signee and Storm linebacker Bo Wieseler conducted his signing with Wayne State virtually while under COVID-19 quarantine.
Bellevue West’s Keagan Johnson signed with Iowa, following older brothers CJ and Cade into Division I football.
Wyoming signed three from the state. Tyce Westland from Pleasanton was the first in his class to commit to Cowboys coach Craig Bohl, and is slated as a defensive end. Inside linebacker Sam Scott from Omaha Skutt played one season for the SkyHawks after moving in from Omaha North. Tommy Wroblewski from St. Paul is slotted as a defensive back.
From Norris, NU is picking up James Carnie in football and CJ Hood in baseball. The Titans’ Molly Ramsey is headed to Kansas State for volleyball.
Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg signed with Nebraska, Millard South quarterback TJ Urban with Air Force and Omaha Roncalli lineman Nolan Gorczyca with Buffalo.
Dickerson, arguably the state's top college football prospect for the 2021 class, didn't sig with Minnesota on Wednesday as he continues to mull over a "final decision."
Dickerson announced his change of plans Wednesday morning before Westside's signing day event.
"I am simply not ready to make a final decision that will impact my future as a student athlete," Dickerson wrote. He's been committed to Minnesota since April, but Nebraska has continued to recruit him.
Dickerson's ranking varies based on recruiting service. ESPN has the cornerback as the nation's No. 47 player, while Rivals views Dickerson as No. 232. If he picked Nebraska and signed with the Huskers, he'd become one of the three highest-rated prospects in the class.
Nebraska is signing a few more defensive backs in the 2021 class — including Malik Williams, Marques Buford and Bretz — but there'd be room for Dickerson.
"I've tried not to bother him about it," Bretz said as to whether he's lobbying Dickerson to leave the Gophers' class and join the Huskers.
Westside coach Brett Froendt said Wednesday it had been a couple of weeks since Dickerson told him he wasn’t ready to sign.
“I think he’d love to tour a school or two. He loves Minnesota, he still likes Minnesota, it's just a matter of he's not comfortable making a decision yet," Froendt said. “It's just as simple as that. There's nothing else, no one else pulling at him, it's just a matter of he just didn't feel at this time he’s ready to make the commitment for the next four or five years.
“He didn’t want to make a big splash. And he's not opening his recruitment by any means. It's just he wasn't ready to make the decision. Some kids are more determined and other kids just need more time. And he needs more time.”
-- Sam McKewon
