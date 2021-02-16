What the NCAA’s top 16 mock reveal means for Creighton

“Our principles don’t change,” committee chair Mitch Barnhart said multiple times during the CBS broadcast Saturday. "It is not the committee's job to speculate and to sit here and say, what if they played? Or what if they had more games on their resume? We just have to evaluate the resumes as they lie. And look at those things that have been our principles all along."

Should the principles remain the same in a COVID year?

A debate for another day, perhaps.

Fact is, it appears that the committee’s operating with a business-as-usual approach.

That doesn't mean we won't be debating seeds and snubs when the 68-team field is finalized next month. There's plenty of subjectivity involved still. The eye test always factors in.

But the numbers will lead the discussion, even this year.

And that likely limits the seeding ceiling for Creighton.

My guess? Nothing higher than a 4.

(Reminder: the selection committee sorts teams with its NET rankings. Then it evaluates resumes within the framework of its quadrant system, which groups all games into four different columns based on opponent rating and game location.)