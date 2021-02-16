What the NCAA’s top 16 mock reveal means for Creighton

The NCAA selection committee provided a window into its evaluation process on Saturday when it unveiled its top 16 seeds for the tournament in a mock bracket reveal on CBS.
There were no surprises.
Which was … surprising.
This is a season that’s been drastically altered by the pandemic. The nonconference schedule got trimmed in half for most. Some teams have been sidelined for weeks at a time. Homecourt advantage has nearly been neutralized (thanks to limited- or no-attendance policies).
If ever there were a year for unconventional thinking, this is it.
And yet the selection committee’s assessment of the top teams’ resumes fell in line with most of the predictions from all the bracketology experts and analysts.
I did not see that coming.
But I have a theory for why that is:
The Top 16 overall seeds in #MarchMadness bracket form! 👀#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/4La8nAtGzE— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 13, 2021
The committee doesn’t plan to exhaustively investigate the pandemic’s impact on every single Division I squad, in hopes of determining whether the win-loss data and the ratings systems are providing an accurate depiction of a team’s resume.
The committee will make its decisions just like before.
Quality wins matter, a lot. So does strength of schedule. You’ll get penalized for bad losses and rewarded for victories on the road. Where you finish in the conference standings is irrelevant.
“Our principles don’t change,” committee chair Mitch Barnhart said multiple times during the CBS broadcast Saturday. "It is not the committee's job to speculate and to sit here and say, what if they played? Or what if they had more games on their resume? We just have to evaluate the resumes as they lie. And look at those things that have been our principles all along."
Should the principles remain the same in a COVID year?
A debate for another day, perhaps.
Fact is, it appears that the committee’s operating with a business-as-usual approach.
That doesn't mean we won't be debating seeds and snubs when the 68-team field is finalized next month. There's plenty of subjectivity involved still. The eye test always factors in.
But the numbers will lead the discussion, even this year.
And that likely limits the seeding ceiling for Creighton.
My guess? Nothing higher than a 4.
(Reminder: the selection committee sorts teams with its NET rankings. Then it evaluates resumes within the framework of its quadrant system, which groups all games into four different columns based on opponent rating and game location.)
At the start of this week, the Jays had the fourth-best combined record in Quadrant 1 and 2 games at 11-2.
Translation: Those are generally considered to be games against teams in contention for an NCAA berth. CU’s in the company of 1-seeds with how it’s performed there (although it does lack top-tier wins like Saturday’s victory over Villanova).
But there's a real problem for the Jays. They have also picked up three Quad 3 losses. Colorado’s the only other at-large candidate with more than two of those “bad” defeats.
Translation: That's not ideal. Bad losses don't hurt you as much as great wins help you. But they still hurt.
The last major-conference team that I could find with a performance profile similar to Creighton was 5-seed West Virginia in 2018. Maybe 6-seed Florida that year as well.
2018 West Virginia: 15-8 vs. Quad 1-2 | Two Quad 3 losses | top 20 in all computer metrics
2018 Florida: 13-9 vs. Quad 1-2 | Three Quad 3 losses | top 25 in predictive computer metrics (KenPom, BPI, Sagarin)
Current 2021 Creighton: 11-2 vs. Quad 1-2 | Three Quad 3 losses | top 15 in predictive computer metrics
We'll have to wait and see. The thing about this process is, the situation is fluid.
The Jays could win their final four league games and surge to a conference championship. Or CU could lose a couple — what if it dropped another one to Butler??? Certainly things will change.
No matter what, though, Creighton is going to have some resume warts that’ll surface on Selection Sunday.
And based on what we heard during Saturday's, the committee’s not going to omit data points or try to explain away outlier performances. Your postseason profile is what it is. Each game counts the same. Just like every other (non-COVID) year.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa