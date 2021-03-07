What to pack: Day camp essentials

You’ve found a great day camp for your kids, signed them up and are getting them ready for the fun ahead. But what should you pack for them every day? As a seasoned parent of day campers, I can vouch for this checklist.
BackpackBuy a lightweight yet durable and roomy backpack. Select one with several compartments, to help kids stay organized, and an outside pocket for a water bottle.
Baseball cap, sunglassesIt can get hot, especially if kids are spending much or all of the day outside. Shades and a hat will keep them cool and comfortable.
Food and snacksKids need lots of energy for camp activities. Pack one or two sandwiches and some healthy snacks in case they get hungry before and/or after lunch. Put all the food in a thermal bag so that it stays cool and fresh all day.
Hand sanitizer, wet wipes Let’s face it: Kids get dirty, especially if they’re spending a lot of time outside. Pack hand sanitizer and wet wipes and instruct them on how to use them properly.
Insect repellent, anti-itch creamA day in the park or in the woods can be a nightmare without insect repellent. If kids get bitten, anti-itch cream will help relieve any discomfort.
Money for treatsPack a couple of dollars for treats. You don’t want your kids to be the only ones without money if the group makes a pit stop at the ice cream truck or if the camp has a snack shop.
Plastic or zip-top bagsPack a couple of plastic bags or, even better, zip-top bags. These are great for wet items like swimsuits or towels.
Prescription medicationIf your kids are young, give the camp counselors any prescription medication to carry. If they’re older, they most likely will want to carry the medication themselves.
SunscreenSunscreen is important to protect your kids from sunburn. Teach them how to apply it properly. As with insect repellent, you don’t want them to get it in the eyes, ears or mouth. Apply it in the morning before they leave for camp and encourage them to reapply during the day.
Swimming gearMany day camps include trips to the pool. Always have swimming gear packed: bathing suit and cap, goggles, a towel and water shoes.
Water bottlePack a reusable water bottle, ideally in an easily accessible compartment. Put the bottle in the freezer overnight so that it stays cool and fresh all day.
WindbreakerIt can get chilly later in the day, even if it starts out warm and sunny. Pack a lightweight windbreaker or a hoody. Both will protect your kids against any rain.