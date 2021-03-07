What to pack: Day camp essentials

You’ve found a great day camp for your kids, signed them up and are getting them ready for the fun ahead. But what should you pack for them every day? As a seasoned parent of day campers, I can vouch for this checklist.

BackpackBuy a lightweight yet durable and roomy backpack. Select one with several compartments, to help kids stay organized, and an outside pocket for a water bottle.

Baseball cap, sunglassesIt can get hot, especially if kids are spending much or all of the day outside. Shades and a hat will keep them cool and comfortable.

Food and snacksKids need lots of energy for camp activities. Pack one or two sandwiches and some healthy snacks in case they get hungry before and/or after lunch. Put all the food in a thermal bag so that it stays cool and fresh all day.

Hand sanitizer, wet wipes Let’s face it: Kids get dirty, especially if they’re spending a lot of time outside. Pack hand sanitizer and wet wipes and instruct them on how to use them properly.

Insect repellent, anti-itch creamA day in the park or in the woods can be a nightmare without insect repellent. If kids get bitten, anti-itch cream will help relieve any discomfort.