What Trump said

President Donald Trump, to supporters near the White House around noon:

“We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.''

After his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump tweeted:

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful" -- but did not ask them to disperse.

In a video message on Twitter later, Trump said:

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. ''