S'moreos

Serves 12

Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.

What you need

Nonstick cooking spray

24 creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies

2 bars (1.55 ounce) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips

12 regular marshmallows

What you do

1. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Place 12 sandwich cookies on the prepared baking sheet. Top each cookie with 2 chocolate pips.

3. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your palms and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.

4. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish and top with the remaining cookies. Serve immediately.

Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen

