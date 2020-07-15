Serves 12
Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.
What you need
Nonstick cooking spray
24 creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
2 bars (1.55 ounce) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
12 regular marshmallows
What you do
1. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Place 12 sandwich cookies on the prepared baking sheet. Top each cookie with 2 chocolate pips.
3. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your palms and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
4. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish and top with the remaining cookies. Serve immediately.
Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen
