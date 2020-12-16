 Skip to main content
Where Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class ranks nationally and in the Big Ten
FOOTBALL

Where Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class ranks nationally and in the Big Ten

Will the Huskers finish with another top 25 recruiting class? Scott Frost accomplished that with his first three classes. According to the 247Sports composite — which combines rankings from multiple services — the Husker classes at the time they signed were ranked No. 23 in 2018, No. 17 in 2019 and No. 20 in 2020. The 2021 class, Frost's fourth, won't officially be completed until February, but with the early signing period opening Wednesday, most of the work is already done. Here's a look at where the Huskers' class ranks on various services:

247Sports composite: No. 23 overall, No. 7 Big Ten (No. 3 West)

247Sports: No. 29 overall, No. 8 Big Ten (No. 4 West)

Rivals: No. 19 overall, No. 4 Big Ten (No. 2 West)

ESPN: No. 28 overall, No. 7 Big Ten (No. 4 West)

