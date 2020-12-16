Why did Husker hoops schedule Doane? There's a few on-court benefits for Fred Hoiberg's squad (copy)

The quicker Andre acclimates to the collegiate game and Walker gets back to the court, the better that is for Lat Mayen, the 6-9 forward who’s taking his lean frame into the post because, outside of Yvan Ouedraogo, Nebraska has no one else. Mayen, perhaps NU’s best 3-point shooter, has done everything asked of him, Hoiberg said, without complaint. He’s also taking fewer and fewer shots in the past two weeks, a trend Hoiberg wants reversed.

Ditto for Mayen’s recent foul trouble. When he leaves the floor, NU’s offensive spacing gets worse because that’s one fewer perimeter threat.

“We need Lat on the floor,” Hoiberg said.

Said Mayen: “I’ve just got to do my part for what the team needs. Call for the ball more, get more shots up, obviously, get more involved with the team. But it’s not hard for my teammates to pass me the ball or look for me when I’m open.”