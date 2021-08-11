Widow of man killed by South Dakota AG wants records private

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The widow of a man struck and killed on a South Dakota highway by the state's attorney general is attempting to block the release of her husband's mental health records.

A judge recently ordered several hospitals and clinics to provide records about Joe Boever's psychiatric state. The order from retired Circuit Court Judge John Brown came after a lawyer for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg alleged in court documents that Boever's Sept. 12 death may have been a suicide.

Brown was to review the records before deciding whether any of the information is relevant to Ravnsborg's upcoming trial.

Jenny Boever argues that she has a substantial right to privacy under the South Dakota Constitution.

“The records sought by the Attorney General have a high likelihood of disclosing sensitive details about Jenny,” her attorney, Scott Heidepriem of Sioux Falls, wrote in a letter to the judge that was publicly filed Tuesday.

Heidepriem’s letter asks that the records receive “the utmost protection” against disclosure, KELO-TV reported.