 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfires claim lives and thousands of acres across Nebraska: See a map of recent wildfires

Wildfires claim lives and thousands of acres across Nebraska: See a map of recent wildfires

  • Updated
  • 0

April has been a rough month with wildfires in Nebraska. Dry conditions and high winds have created dangerous conditions that have led to loss of life and thousands and acres and property being destroyed. 

Here is a map of recent wildfires during the month of April across the state of Nebraska. 

4-23-Fire 2.JPG

East of McCook, in southwest Nebraska, volunteers and others worked through the weekend to bring the Road 702 fire under control.
4-23-Fire 3.JPG

The Road 702 wildfire started in Kansas and quickly spread northward across the state line into Nebraska. The fire has burnt over 44,000 acres. 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert