Wildfires claim lives and thousands of acres across Nebraska: See a map of recent wildfires

April has been a rough month with wildfires in Nebraska. Dry conditions and high winds have created dangerous conditions that have led to loss of life and thousands and acres and property being destroyed.
Here is a map of recent wildfires during the month of April across the state of Nebraska.
Burt County officials still are tallying the losses from a weekend fire that destroyed two houses near Lyons and killed livestock and other animals.
Pockets of unburned vegetation on the perimeter of the wildfire in southwest Nebraska could further fuel the blaze, which already has burned thousands of acres.
Another volunteer has died fighting wildfires in Nebraska, and multiple people were injured in fires across the state over the weekend.