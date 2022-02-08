 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will Creighton's NET ranking be problematic on Selection Sunday?
Will Creighton's NET ranking be problematic on Selection Sunday?

Jon Nyatawa looks at the NCAA tournament path for Creighton after another up and down week.
CU's sitting squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble with five weeks left until the 68-team gets solidified.
That's not an ideal place to be.

Creighton definitely has time to improve its positioning — just because you're projected to be one of the last teams in the field in early February doesn't mean you'll still be a few spots away from the chopping block in March.
 
But the most reasonable assumption right now, given CU's up-and-down nature this year, suggests that the Jays will be sweating it out on Selection Sunday as one of the last teams in the tournament OR one its first teams out.

If that happens — if Creighton's on the bubble and the selection committee must distinguish CU's strengths/weaknesses from the other teams' profiles grouped alongside it — the Jays' NET ranking is going to come up.
 
As of Monday, it was poor.
No. 74.
That ranking falls in line with the predictive computer metrics' take on Creighton — Sagarin: 64; KenPom: 71; BPI: 84. The results-based metrics for CU are a little better but overall not great — SOR: 60; KPI: 46.
Those numbers matter because they're discussion points in the selection committee room. Along with quality wins, and strength of schedule, and road performance, etc.

At least for now, though, it's Creighton's NET ranking that appears to be the biggest resume wart.
So let's break down its significance with a little Q&A.
 
What's the NET, again?
The NCAA threw out the RPI rankings and upgraded to the NET before the 2018-19 season. The NET ranks all of the Division I teams. The selection committee then uses that NET framework to judge teams' resumes. Was that a quality win? Well, where was the opponent ranked in the NET? The NET knows all.
 
Can Creighton's NET ranking improve?
We haven't been told specifically how teams are ranked. The NCAA hasn't revealed the NET's formula/algorithm — it must be too advanced for us mere mortals.
But here's our assumption: it values efficiency while incorporating a strength of schedule element in its assessment of said efficiency. So... if Creighton were to beat Butler Tuesday, that's good. But by how much? The NET actually cares about the final margin. And it'll compare that real-life result to the system's "expected" result for the two teams ranked similarly to the Jays and Bulldogs.
In summary, yes. Creighton's NET can improve. But it better start blowing out the sub-par teams. And keeping games close (or winning) against the elite.
 
What's a realistic NET jump for Creighton?
In 2020, before COVID shut down the world, Providence found itself at No. 62 in the NET rankings on Feb. 13. It was 13-12 overall (6-6 in league play). Not great, but not out of it.
Then the Friars got hot.
They won six straight Big East games (adding three Quad 1 wins and two Quad 2 wins to the resume). Their NET ranking jumped from No. 62 to No. 37. From the NCAA bubble to an NCAA lock.
So maybe CU could replicate that.
The Jays will have to first take care of business against the bottom-tier Big East teams. But if they can play well against the rest, they'd surely see their NET ranking rise.
 
OK. But how much will the NET rankings REALLY matter?
In 2019, there were six teams with NET rankings outside of the top 50 that still made the field. One of them was St. John's (73).
In 2020, there was COVID.
In 2021, there were two teams with NET rankings outside of the top 50 that still made the field. Both were WAY outside, actually — Michigan State (70) and Wichita State (72).
So yes, Creighton probably will never be completely out of it this season. No matter its NET ranking.
 
Aside from the NET, what does CU need to do?
All of those sub-50 NET teams that made the NCAA tournament had several quality wins. Plus, they produced near-.500 records in Quad 1 and 2 games (essentially, splitting the games against the potential NCAA tournament teams on their schedules).
Creighton has the big-time wins (Villanova, Marquette and UConn).
But it probably could stand to add a few more quality wins AND avoid any more bad losses (like Arizona State and Butler).
Here's what that might look like:
Bad loss potential: Go 3-0 against Butler (home) and Georgetown (home and away)
Quad 1/2 games: Go at least 3-3 against DePaul (away), Marquette (home), St. John's (away), Providence (away), UConn (home) and Seton Hall (home)
If CU's 6-3 down the stretch, maybe its NET ranking just takes care of itself. There's always the Big East tournament, too — one good weekend can solve everything.

