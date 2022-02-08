Will Creighton's NET ranking be problematic on Selection Sunday?

Aside from the NET, what does CU need to do?

All of those sub-50 NET teams that made the NCAA tournament had several quality wins. Plus, they produced near-.500 records in Quad 1 and 2 games (essentially, splitting the games against the potential NCAA tournament teams on their schedules).

Creighton has the big-time wins (Villanova, Marquette and UConn).

But it probably could stand to add a few more quality wins AND avoid any more bad losses (like Arizona State and Butler).

Here's what that might look like:

Bad loss potential: Go 3-0 against Butler (home) and Georgetown (home and away)

Quad 1/2 games: Go at least 3-3 against DePaul (away), Marquette (home), St. John's (away), Providence (away), UConn (home) and Seton Hall (home)

If CU's 6-3 down the stretch, maybe its NET ranking just takes care of itself. There's always the Big East tournament, too — one good weekend can solve everything.