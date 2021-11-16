Win or lose, Creighton will learn lessons at Nebraska

Finals week in the winter semester of 2018 was supposed to be rather low key for Creighton. Usually that's how it goes.
But then the Jays gave up 94 points to Nebraska.
That defeat launched CU's squad into a ferocious set of workouts, where toughness and grit were prioritized with rebounding drills, loose ball drills, charge-taking drills, tons of sprints, more rebounding, defensive slides...
Well, you get the point.
Here's how Ty-Shon Alexander and coach Greg McDermott recapped the week after it was over:
Said Alexander: "We focused a lot on our defensive mentality. ... In practice, we go over our defensive stuff a lot. Diving on the ball, taking charges, just doing all the dirty work things. We're just going to sit there and keep working and getting better at it. We'll figure it out in the long run."
Said McDermott: "We made it a point this week to make practices a little more challenging, especially for finals week practices. I think the guys were a little bit surprised as to what transpired this week. ... But we tried to get back to some things that we're going to have to stand for defensively a little bit better."
That week was arguably the first turning point for that core group of Creighton youngsters, and it marked a foundation-setting step in their development.
They didn't fix everything that week. Nor did they completely turn the page or fully engrain a new set of priorities and principles.
It was a process.
But that process began after the 2018 loss to Nebraska, when the Huskers averaged an incredible 1.38 points per possession, buried 14 3-pointers and cruised to a win.
"They watched the film of the Nebraska game and they didn't like what they saw," McDermott said later that week. "They're competitors. When you're in the moment and you're in that kind of environment — and it was a difficult environment to play in — I don't think you realize maybe some of the times you were a half-a-step slow or that you could have stuck your nose in there quicker. They watched all that on film. They took it personal."
That nucleus of Jays ultimately won a share of a Big East title and reached the Sweet 16 and they proudly found ways to grind out wins with their defense during those runs.
Can this year's Nebraska game have a similar impact for another young Creighton team?
The Jays will meet their rival Tuesday. It's their first true road test — potentially a breeding ground for in-game adversity and hardship.
Maybe they do play well enough to win? Or perhaps it's a heartbreaking loss. Or even a blowout, either way.
The question is how important will the CU-NU game be in Creighton's developmental process.
Undoubtedly, the Jays will learn something. But they'll also be boarding a plane about 12 hours later to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam (three games in four days starting Friday).
The lessons might seem like they're coming out of a firehouse for a bit.
But when the players do get a chance to exhale, it's possible they may look back at the Nebraska game. Either to build their confidence or find motivation to keep pushing. It's worked for other CU teams.
