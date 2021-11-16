Win or lose, Creighton will learn lessons at Nebraska

Finals week in the winter semester of 2018 was supposed to be rather low key for Creighton. Usually that's how it goes.

But then the Jays gave up 94 points to Nebraska.

That defeat launched CU's squad into a ferocious set of workouts, where toughness and grit were prioritized with rebounding drills, loose ball drills, charge-taking drills, tons of sprints, more rebounding, defensive slides...

Well, you get the point.

Here's how Ty-Shon Alexander and coach Greg McDermott recapped the week after it was over:

Said Alexander: "We focused a lot on our defensive mentality. ... In practice, we go over our defensive stuff a lot. Diving on the ball, taking charges, just doing all the dirty work things. We're just going to sit there and keep working and getting better at it. We'll figure it out in the long run."

Said McDermott: "We made it a point this week to make practices a little more challenging, especially for finals week practices. I think the guys were a little bit surprised as to what transpired this week. ... But we tried to get back to some things that we're going to have to stand for defensively a little bit better."