I'm a typical puppy that loves to play. If you're ready for some excitement in your life, I'm the one... View on PetFinder
WINNIFRED
Mickey Joseph and his team, aren’t going down without a fight. And on this night, the fighter was still standing. Nebraska is in the traffic jam at the top of the West standings writes Tom Shatel.
Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective.
A Douglas County attorney candidate was forced out as head of Legal Aid of Nebraska after he promoted a subordinate with whom he was having an affair, sources said.
South Stadium has been left relatively untouched by recent renovations. Meager widths of aisles and seats exist under grandfathered rules that will disappear when Nebraska starts to work on it.
Five Lincoln residents and an Omaha man have been identified as the people who were killed early Sunday when a car hit a tree near 56th and Randolph Streets.
Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — reportedly died Sunday night when his SUV crashed in Indiana.
The Huskers played faster and harder Saturday. And players erupted when Trev Alberts gave Mickey Joseph the game ball. They are responding to their leader, Sam McKewon writes.
Oh, Nebraska's win over Indiana was ugly, writes Sam McKewon. But for a team that had its head coach fired three weeks ago and its defensive coordinator axed a week later, ugly never looked so pretty.
It could be late Monday or even Tuesday before Lincoln police are able to announce the identities of the five men and one woman who died Sunday after their vehicle crashed into a tree in east Lincoln.
This isn’t Trev Alberts’ first rodeo. Yet it’s fair to wonder if the Nebraska athletic director can lasso a winning football coach. Maybe the person to ask is a former hockey coach, writes Tom Shatel.