With so many kids at home, fire education is more important than ever

Everyone should know to keep their door shut while sleeping — to stop any fire from coming into their room. Teach kids to feel the door with the back of their hand before opening it should there be a fire in the house.

“If it’s hot, don’t open the door. Go to the window and yell for help, and we will rescue you from the window,’’ Fitzpatrick says.

Fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors have different beeps and buzzes, so explain to your children how they work and test the sound so they can tell the difference. If you don’t have a detector, and live in the Omaha area and own the home, the OFD will install one for free.

The theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.’’ It’s timely because unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires and more families are home together because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitzpatrick reminds parents to stay in the room while cooking and to make sure that the handles of pots and pans are turned inward so little ones don’t try to grab them and get hurt.

The battalion chief also recommends preparing hot lunches in advance, so kids only have to heat them up in the microwave instead of using the stove.