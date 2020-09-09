With so many kids at home, fire education is more important than ever

Parents have some homework to do this time around for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.
With remote learning, many children will be missing out on fire safety drills at school. It’s crucial, one fire official says, to do them at home. Even if kids are in classes, fire education is important for the whole family.
Scott Fitzpatrick, a battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department, says parents first should make sure children understand that fire is a tool and not a toy. Good examples are flames on gas stoves and pilot lights on water heaters.
Tell kids: “Fire keeps us warm and we cook with it. We use a candle for light,’’ Fitzpatrick says. “Fire can be good, but you have to be careful with it. Fire can hurt you as well. We don’t want that.’’
Next assignment is a home fire drill. Everyone should know two ways out of the house and understand that once they have exited, they must stay out.
“Don’t go back for toys or stuffed animals or if anyone else is trapped,’’ he says. That’s the job of the fire department, which asks immediately upon arrival if anyone is in the house and the best way to reach them.
Families need to agree on a meeting point once they’re outside. Fitzpatrick says for his family it’s the mailbox, but it could be a tree or a neighbor’s house. Make the whole exercise fun.
Everyone should know to keep their door shut while sleeping — to stop any fire from coming into their room. Teach kids to feel the door with the back of their hand before opening it should there be a fire in the house.
“If it’s hot, don’t open the door. Go to the window and yell for help, and we will rescue you from the window,’’ Fitzpatrick says.
Fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors have different beeps and buzzes, so explain to your children how they work and test the sound so they can tell the difference. If you don’t have a detector, and live in the Omaha area and own the home, the OFD will install one for free.
The theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.’’ It’s timely because unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires and more families are home together because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fitzpatrick reminds parents to stay in the room while cooking and to make sure that the handles of pots and pans are turned inward so little ones don’t try to grab them and get hurt.
The battalion chief also recommends preparing hot lunches in advance, so kids only have to heat them up in the microwave instead of using the stove.
If a problem arises with a child lighting fires, the OFD will come to the home, do a survey and a fire safety walk, and make sure fire and carbon monoxide detectors are working. They’ll also talk with the child about the dangers of fire and the financial and criminal results.
Most times it’s just curiosity, but fire starting can also be a cry for help, especially because of sexual abuse. OFD works with the Omaha Police Department and Project Harmony to assist the child and family with any intervention that might be needed.
One of the best things parents can do is keep matches, lighters and candles tucked away so children aren’t tempted to experiment.
“We have a bunch of resources for parents and teachers who want to stay safe during this time,’’ Fitzpatrick says.
Call 402-444-3560 for more information or go to omaha-fire.org.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,
