With ‘Stillwater,’ Mallika Chopra brings mindfulness to kids

"The other thing is we haven’t had the ritual of mourning and grief. And that also isn’t anchoring us as a society,“ she said. “That’s something we’re going to have to process over time because we’re not processing it right now. It’s just too overwhelming.”

As the daughter of one of the most famous New Age leaders and meditation experts, Chopra started meditating when she was 9. She says Western society’s acceptance of the practice has taken decades, but it’s come a long way since people thought her father was a “witchdoctor selling snake oil."

“These are wisdom traditions which have lasted thousands of years," Chopra said. "Those who practice these different techniques, we feel how they help us as parents when we tell our kids to take a deep breath in and out, to stop for a moment, we see how they can self-regulate better. “

The long-term effects of the isolation and anxiety of quarantining concern Chopra, but she says she’s hoping to get past this “dark time” in the mental health of adults, and especially children. “That’s going to be a big, big hurdle that we have to continue to address because we are seeing, sadly, increases in diagnoses and suicide rates. It’s heartbreaking.“