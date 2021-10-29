Woman awarded $2.2 million after firing from health clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been awarded $2.2 million after she was fired by a Sioux City women's health clinic shortly before she was scheduled to have surgery for a work injury.

Susan Boutwell sued Siouxland Women’s Health Care, alleging she was fired in April 2018 as an ultrasound technician because she planned to file a workers' compensation claim for time missed for her surgery.

Boutwell, who had worked at the clinic for 28 years, said in her lawsuit she was told a week before the surgery that she would not have a a job to return to and she could file for unemployment benefits, The Sioux City Journal reported.

The Woodbury County jury returned its verdict last week against the clinic, which provides gynecological and obstetric care and other women’s health care services.

The clinic acknowledged Boutwell was injured at work but denied she was fired because she planned to file a workers' compensation claim.

The clinic’s attorney, Richard Moeller, of Sioux City, said the clinic intends to file a motion asking that the verdict be set aside and a judgment entered in the clinic’s favor. The clinic also will seek a new trial, he said.