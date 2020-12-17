Women's college basketball

STORRS, Conn. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa hit all nine of her shots from the floor and scored 24 points to lead No. 3 UConn to an 80-47 rout of Creighton in the Huskies' Big East home opener on Thursday night.

Christyn Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-0, 2-0 Big East). Anna Makurat scored 12 points and freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UConn was playing its third game in six days after having its first four games postponed or canceled because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

Emma Ronsiek scored 11 points for Creighton (2-4, 1-1), which lost starting guard Rachel Saunders to a knee injury in the first quarter.

UConn dominated from the start, opening the game on an 8-0 run that included three layups.

Bueckers gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead at 18-7 by following up her own miss.

That was part of a 23-0 run over just under nine minutes that saw the Huskies take control of the game and stretch their lead to 33-7. UConn led 36-12 at the half.