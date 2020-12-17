Women's college basketball

STORRS, Conn. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa hit all nine of her shots from the floor and scored 24 points to lead No. 3 UConn to an 80-47 rout of Creighton in the Huskies' Big East home opener on Thursday night.
Christyn Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-0, 2-0 Big East). Anna Makurat scored 12 points and freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
UConn was playing its third game in six days after having its first four games postponed or canceled because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.
Emma Ronsiek scored 11 points for Creighton (2-4, 1-1), which lost starting guard Rachel Saunders to a knee injury in the first quarter.
UConn dominated from the start, opening the game on an 8-0 run that included three layups.
Bueckers gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead at 18-7 by following up her own miss.
That was part of a 23-0 run over just under nine minutes that saw the Huskies take control of the game and stretch their lead to 33-7. UConn led 36-12 at the half.
The Bluejays came into the game averaging about 10 3-point baskets on almost 30 shots a game from behind the arc. Creighton was just 7 of 29 from behind the arc Thursday, missing all 11 of their 3-point attempts in the decisive first half.
Creighton: The Bluejays continue their East Coast swing with a trip to Pennsylvania on Saturday for a game against Villanova.
NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State went on a 23-4 run midway through the game to seize control during its 69-38 win over the UNO women Thursday afternoon.
The Mavericks were within 16-15 with two minutes left in the first half. But the Redbirds finished the half on a 9-2 run and outscored the Mavs 14-2 in the first four minutes of the third quarter to build a 39-19 lead. Illinois State (3-0) hit four of its 12 3-pointers in those six minutes.
UNO (1-4) started well, leading 8-2 after Mariah Murdie hit a 3-pointer with 5:51 left in the first quarter. But the Mavs scored just nine points the rest of the half and were held to a season-low point total. UNO shot 24.5% from the field and committed 20 turnovers.
Ella Ogier led UNO with seven points, while Claire Killian had six points and six rebounds.
UNO returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Graceland. The game will be at College of St. Mary.
