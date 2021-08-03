Worker crushed to death in Nebraska workplace accident

LINDSEY, Neb. (AP) — A man has been killed at a poultry operation near the village of Lindsay in northeastern Nebraska, officials there said.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were called early Monday afternoon to an address for a report of a man being crushed, and deputies arrived to find Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez, 23, of Columbus, gravely injured, the sheriff's department said Tuesday in a news release.

Carreto Perez was rushed to a Norfolk hospital, where he died. Sheriff’s officials said an investigation showed Carreto Perez had been helping with the transport of large crates of live chickens, which were being moved using a forklift when the crates became dislodged. Carreto Perez stepped between the crates and the forklift, investigators said, when the crates slipped further, crushing him against the forklift.

Officials did not give the name of the poultry operation, but the address of the workplace is the same one listed for K & K Poultry on state permitting documents.

Lindsay is about 27 miles southwest of Norfolk.