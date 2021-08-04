World-Herald seeks reader submissions remembering Sept. 11, 2001

Sept. 11 will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

As part of its coverage of the 20th anniversary, The World-Herald is asking readers to share memories from that day and reflections on how it has changed their lives.

We'd like to know:

Where you were and what you were doing when you first learned of the attacks? How did the 9/11 terrorist attacks change your life?

With your submission, please include your full name, city/town where you reside and a preferred phone number.

Send all submissions to memories911@owh.com by Aug. 20. Your response could appear online and in the printed version of The World-Herald this September.