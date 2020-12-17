Between Nick Hamilton and Cole Price, Papillon-La Vista has leadership covered.
Hamilton, a nationally ranked transfer from Iowa, is the lead-by-example type. Then there’s Price, the top-ranked 170-pounder in the state with a personality as strong as his wrestling style.
Together they give the Class A No. 4 Monarchs the kind of high-end firepower that few in the state can match.
“Those guys raise each others’ bars,” Papio coach Chris Curry said. “It’s making guys all around them better, too.”
Curry’s team is one of only two in Class A with two or more unanimous No. 1 wrestlers in the three major rankings (coaches, NEWrestle, Huskermat).
It’s the kind of situation that coaches dream about. And one that Curry said he’s not taking for granted.
“Having Nick in the room, he adds two or three more levels to the team,” Curry said. “We’ve had some really good wrestlers in recent years. Nick is a whole other animal. And Cole has had to work harder because he has pride. And when you have pride, you want to step up your game.”
Hamilton, a junior, won a state title a year ago at Underwood after finishing second as a freshman.
While he’s always lived close to Papillion-La Vista — and attended Monarch camps — Nebraska’s rules on home-schooled athletes kept him from joining the neighborhood program.
So Hamilton took classes at Metro Community College and wrestled in Iowa, where regulations are more lax.
The transition to Nebraska has been a good one, he said.
“It’s a close group of guys, some hard workers,” Hamilton said of his new teammates. “We push each other every day.”
He’s receiving plenty of college interest, too, calling Northern Iowa, Virginia, Cornell, Wyoming and Iowa State an unofficial top five. Hamilton is 113-3 in his career and 8-0 this season.
Price went 46-5 and finished third at 152 pounds last season, after a runner-up showing in 2019. He’s 6-0 with five pins on the season.
Should either of the two leave the CHI Health Center with a gold medal in February, it would be the first for Papio since 2006. The Monarchs have had multiple state champions once in the long history of the program.
The duo paces a team that heads to Grand Island on Saturday for the Flatwater Fracas. The dual tournament is expected to have seven of the top 10 teams in Huskermat’s Class A ratings.
Curry is excited for that kind of challenge.
“We’ve always done pretty well there,” he said. “We want to be in the finals this year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!