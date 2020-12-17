Wyoming 82, UNO 78

LARAMIE, Wyo. — UNO got a career-best night from junior Wanjang Tut, but Wyoming was able to hold off the Mavericks for an 82-78 win Thursday night.

The Omaha Burke product finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. His previous game high was 19 points.

UNO never led in the second half, but Tut's jumper with two minutes left cut the deficit to 74-73.

After that, the Mavs had two possessions with the chance to take the lead, but they missed a field goal attempt on one possession and committed a turnover on the other.

The Cowboys, who led by 10 with seven minutes remaining, hit five free throws in the final 42 seconds to improve to 6-1.

Matt Pile added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mavs. In the process, Pile became the 42nd player in program history to score 1,000 points. Ayo Akinwole chipped in 14 points and six rebounds.

Drake Jeffries led five Cowboys in double figures with 19 points, hitting five of the team's 11 3-pointers.

UNO played without starters Zach Thornhill and Marco Smith, and the effort came one day after it lost 91-49 at Colorado.

The Mavs head into Christmas at 2-7.