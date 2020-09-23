Bellevue Little Theatre Review

I tried to get invested in the characters and while they certainly did an amazing job of singing and providing bits of humor here between, I was kind of lost at times without a standard plot to follow.

What kept me from completely checking out was the humor inserted into the show in between musical numbers that had the entire audience enthralled.

I do admit as a 24 year old, I might fall out of the target range these shows are trying to appeal to. I am certain that those who were old enough to know what things like the “Ed Sullivan Show” and a myriad of other cultural references were like; I would get a deeper enjoyment out of the show than I did.

The combination of music, costumes and cultural references all combine to create a solid illusion to make the audience feel as if they were transported back in time to the 50’s.

I would recommend this show to an older crowd that can fully appreciate the throwback music, costumes and references. Although, there would be no problem for the grandparents to take their grandkids to give them a glimpse into the culture from the good ole days.