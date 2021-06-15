Applications open for 2021 Bellevue University GenCyber Camp

Omaha-area high school students can explore cybersecurity and the Internet of Things at the nationally recognized Midwest GenCyber Student Camp set for June 21-25.
The free, week-long camp, hosted by Metropolitan Community College and Bellevue University, is currently accepting applications.
Thirty camp slots are available and student applicants should be entering grades 9–12 in the fall.
Funded by a grant through the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation, GenCyber is a national program.
The weeklong day camp will be held at Metropolitan Community College’s campus at 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Campers will receive a free breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks, and take home a technology swag bag.
The camp curriculum provides students with fun, hands-on activities like making and breaking apps to explore security vulnerabilities, exploring a cyber escape room, conducting forensic investigations, and a “capture the flag” challenge to get students interested in careers in computing and cybersecurity.
Karla Carter, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity at Bellevue University, said the camp is for everyone even remotely interested in technology at all and even for those not interested.
“Cyber security is for everyone,” Carter said.
Gary Sparks, MCC cybersecurity program director and an adjunct faculty member at Bellevue University, will serve as the Midwest GenCyber program director.
Students will learn key concepts by doing and gain exposure to all kinds of cybersecurity careers. Professionals working in the cybersecurity field will also participate in the camp as guest speakers each day.
“We are seeing this camp build a pipeline of students who have an interest and foundation in key cyber concepts,” Sparks said. “We estimate our camp content has reached nearly 1,000 young adults over the past three years, helping us meet the growing regional and national need for cybersecurity education and practitioners.”
This year’s theme involves creating and programming Internet of Things devices, exploring cybersecurity devices like drones and sensors, and putting computer forensics skills to use.
Carter, said a key part of the camp’s success is how it helps students from all backgrounds master cybersecurity concepts as they work alongside their peers.
“Students will come together, have fun and learn, all at the same time,” Carter said. “Bottom line, this camp is a great way to introduce your children to one of the country’s fastest-growing careers.”
Carter said criminals have moved online and thus, security also needs to move online.
Those interested in the camp can send in a application at eventbrite.com/e/midwest-2021-gencyber-summer-camp-tickets-152164485071.