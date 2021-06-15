Applications open for 2021 Bellevue University GenCyber Camp

Gary Sparks, MCC cybersecurity program director and an adjunct faculty member at Bellevue University, will serve as the Midwest GenCyber program director.

Students will learn key concepts by doing and gain exposure to all kinds of cybersecurity careers. Professionals working in the cybersecurity field will also participate in the camp as guest speakers each day.

“We are seeing this camp build a pipeline of students who have an interest and foundation in key cyber concepts,” Sparks said. “We estimate our camp content has reached nearly 1,000 young adults over the past three years, helping us meet the growing regional and national need for cybersecurity education and practitioners.”

This year’s theme involves creating and programming Internet of Things devices, exploring cybersecurity devices like drones and sensors, and putting computer forensics skills to use.

Carter, said a key part of the camp’s success is how it helps students from all backgrounds master cybersecurity concepts as they work alongside their peers.

“Students will come together, have fun and learn, all at the same time,” Carter said. “Bottom line, this camp is a great way to introduce your children to one of the country’s fastest-growing careers.”