Bellevue AAA office distributing yard signs to promote back-to-school safety

A 40 % increase in traffic deaths during the month of July compared to one year ago has AAA warning motorists and parents as classes resume across Nebraska.
Speeding and inattention in school zones and neighborhoods can lead to tragedy. Changes to traffic patterns due to increased traffic or school bus stops can lead to frustration. Additionally, school schedule changes due to impacts of COVID-19 — including virtual learning — means every neighborhood is a school zone.
To help raise awareness and to advise drivers to be extra careful, AAA’s branch office in Bellevue, is distributing free “Slow Down, Watch for Children” yard signs. When posted in a front yard, the signs serve as a reminder that children may be present. They are available for pick-up during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, while supplies last. AAA membership is not required.
AAA is also advising drivers to:
Come to a complete stop. Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Check carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.
Eliminate distractions. Children can move quickly, cross the road unexpectedly or emerge suddenly between parked cars. Reduce risk by not using your cell phone or eating while driving, for example.
Watch for bicycles. Children on bicycles are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and a bicyclist. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that he or she wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet.
To pick up a sign, or for additional information, visit the AAA branch office at 3905 Twin Creek Drive, Suite 107, or call 402-938-0080.
