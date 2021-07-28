Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its July 20 meeting:

• Approved third reading of an ordinance that will rezone Lot 1, 370 Square Replat Six, being a replat of Lots 1 and 2, 370 Square Replat IV, from BG to RG-8-PS for the purpose of multi-family residential development.

• Approved third reading of an ordinance that would make it unlawful and set a penalty for those charged with violation of city ordinance, been issued a citation and who fail to appear or refuse to appear in court and give the city attorney an avenue to obtain a warrant for defendants who continuously or repeatedly fail or refuse to appear in court.

• Approved the second reading of an ordinance that would rezone Lots 1 through 5, Svendsen Acres Replat One, being a replat of Lot 1, Svendsen’s Acres, and a platting of Tax Lots D9H, D9D, D9C, and D9B, all located in the Northwest ¼ of Section 16, T14N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska from BGH and BNH to BGH and RG-50 for the purpose of existing commercial and residential development.

•Approve and authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign the 2021 Action Plan including Resolution 2021-25: authorizing mayor to submit the 2021 Action Plan for the October 2021 through September 2022 program year; SF-424/424D; and entitlement certifications.