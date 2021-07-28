Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its July 20 meeting:
• Approved third reading of an ordinance that will rezone Lot 1, 370 Square Replat Six, being a replat of Lots 1 and 2, 370 Square Replat IV, from BG to RG-8-PS for the purpose of multi-family residential development.
• Approved third reading of an ordinance that would make it unlawful and set a penalty for those charged with violation of city ordinance, been issued a citation and who fail to appear or refuse to appear in court and give the city attorney an avenue to obtain a warrant for defendants who continuously or repeatedly fail or refuse to appear in court.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance that would rezone Lots 1 through 5, Svendsen Acres Replat One, being a replat of Lot 1, Svendsen’s Acres, and a platting of Tax Lots D9H, D9D, D9C, and D9B, all located in the Northwest ¼ of Section 16, T14N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska from BGH and BNH to BGH and RG-50 for the purpose of existing commercial and residential development.
•Approve and authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign the 2021 Action Plan including Resolution 2021-25: authorizing mayor to submit the 2021 Action Plan for the October 2021 through September 2022 program year; SF-424/424D; and entitlement certifications.
• Approved and authorized Hike to sign the interlocal agreement with the City of Omaha with Bellevue’s cost in an amount not to exceed $154,715 plus a 10% contingency of $15,471.50, for a total project cost in an amount not to exceed $170,186.50, for the Harrison Street, 36th to 48th Street, Overlay Project.
• Approved and authorized Hike to sign the franchise agreement addendum to original agreement with Waste Connections of Nebraska, Inc. dba “Papillion Sanitation” for the collection, transfer, and delivery of residential solid waste, recyclable materials and yard waste.
Last week Councilman Don Priester brought up concerns that NebraskaLand would be unable to handle additional recycling material from the City of Bellevue.
A representative was on hand at the July 20 meeting to assure that the company, located in a residential neighborhood, had employees take time each day to address any reports of trash that would drift out of the facility.
Several councilmembers also provided comment that approving this addendum would allow for a more competitive market for recycling processing sites.
• Approved a resolution that will amend the Master Fee Schedule to set the solid waste collection, recycling and yard waste fees for the Solid Waste Contract and to add fees for street/alley vacation.
The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be at City Hall, 1500 Wall St., on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.