Bellevue East High School graduate receives Department of Energy fellowship

A 2015 graduate of Bellevue East High School, Mary-Francis LaPorte is the recipient of a selective fellowship from the U.S. Department of Energy. LaPorte is pursuing a doctoral degree in plant biology from the University of California Davis and is among the five percent of applicants chosen for the DOE Computational Science Graduate Fellowship.
“I use high-performance computing to answer questions that relate to plant breeding and genetics,” said LaPorte.
The fellowship, administered by the Krell Institute of Ames, Iowa, is supported by the DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration. Each year, the program chooses doctoral students whose education and research focus on using high-performance computers to solve complex science and engineering problems of national importance. Since it was launched in 1991, the DOE CSGF has supported more than 500 students at more than 70 universities.
LaPorte said she took computer science classes as a Bellevue East student and then became interested in biology as an undergraduate at the University of Oklahoma. She is now a second year Ph.D. candidate at U.C. Davis, where she was able to merge the two subjects.
“At first they were very, kind of separate academic interests that ended up coming together and really complimenting each other,” said LaPorte.
DOE CSGF students receive full tuition and fees plus an annual stipend and academic allowance, renewable for up to four years. In return, recipients must complete courses in a scientific or engineering discipline plus computer science and applied mathematics. They also must invest three months in research at one of 21 DOE laboratories or sites across the country.
LaPorte joins a group of 26 first-year fellows in 2020, bringing the total number of current DOE CSGF recipients to 95 students in 23 states. Her research focuses on rice genetics and, to some extent, corn.
“Being from Nebraska, I think agriculture is kind of in the background of life,” said LaPorte. “I became interested in biology when I was in college and took some environmental science courses and learned about the impacts of agriculture on the environment and I found it very interesting to think about large scale agriculture kind of through that lens.”
She said that receiving the fellowship was a “huge surprise.” As a biologist, she said the additional coursework in mathematics and computer science will expand her ability to do research in her chosen field.
“Being able to increase the agricultural output of our country is an important thing when it comes to food security, to keeping people fed as populations increase or as the amount of land space that’s used to farm decreases in some areas,” said LaPorte. “Increasing agricultural output in different areas for biofuels is also important.”
The fellowship and related practicum experiences, which are similar to an internship, are effective workforce recruitment tools for the national laboratories. Once she completes her doctoral research, LaPorte said that working in a national lab would be one of her dream jobs. She also likes the possibility of working for an agriculture company, bio-tech firm or for one of several international agricultural research centers.
With a few more years left to complete her doctoral education, LaPorte said that this fellowship and the educational opportunities attached to it will allow her to grow as a scientist and expand her research while she works to meet the demands of a changing world.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!