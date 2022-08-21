Bellevue is latest Nebraska city to see push for local abortion ban

State lawmakers’ aversion to enact new abortion restrictions this year could spur an uptick in efforts to ban abortions at the local level, though it remains to be seen whether the bans would hold up to legal challenges.

The latest effort comes in Bellevue, where an initiative was launched at the start of the month proposing an ordinance to outlaw abortion.

Bellevue City Attorney Bree Robbins said a petition supporting the initiative needs to collect signatures of 20% of qualified electors in Bellevue within six months from the start of August.

If the petition gathers enough verified signatures, Robbins said the initiative would go before the Bellevue City Council. If the council fails to pass the initiative, she said the matter would then be up for a special election where it would need a simple majority to be approved.

The effort is not the first time a local jurisdiction has wrestled with an abortion ban in Nebraska, as the Omaha World-Herald reported in December.

Mark Lee Dickson, an anti-abortion activist from Texas who is leading the Bellevue initiative, has spearheaded similar efforts in 13 other Nebraska cities and villages, along with six cities in Texas, according to his website. Dickson said he has even more efforts in the works that haven’t yet been listed on his website.

So far, three Nebraska municipalities have passed their own abortion bans. The city of Blue Hill (population roughly 900) and village of Hayes Center (home to about 200) passed ordinances last year. The village of Stapleton (population roughly 200) just passed an abortion-banning ordinance earlier this month.

Dickson said part of his motivation in heading so many of these initiatives comes from the lack of action at the state level.

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced he would not call for a special session for lawmakers to debate a proposed 12-week abortion ban, which would have further limited Nebraska’s current law banning abortions beyond 20 weeks after gestation.

The decision, Ricketts said, came down to a lack of support among state lawmakers — a reality the governor called “deeply saddening.” Earlier this year, before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, anti-abortion lawmakers failed to muster the support needed to pass a so-called trigger bill that would have banned abortion following the fall of Roe.

Dickson said he hopes the local initiative “lights a fire” for lawmakers to fight harder for abortion restrictions.

“If we can’t do it in the Legislature … the people have got to stand up,” Dickson said.

Not only is Bellevue — with a population of roughly 63,000 — far more populous than the three municipalities with approved ordinances, it’s the only one with a brick-and-mortar abortion clinic within its limits.

Lee Carhart, chief operating officer for Bellevue’s abortion clinic, CARE, said he is unsure of the legality of the petition, but if it is successful the clinic will “follow the laws as written,” which could mean relocating to Omaha. Carhart said he hopes Bellevue residents resist the effort.

“Any type of restriction, especially one of this magnitude, would be detrimental to the health and well-being of all the members within our community,” Carhart said in an email.

Though the specific language of each proposal differs between areas, Dickson said they primarily seek to ban all abortions and abortion-inducing medication from the moment of fertilization. He said the proposals would penalize the abortion providers and anyone who aids in an abortion within the municipality’s boundaries, but would not penalize the woman undergoing the abortion.

Soon after these initiatives began, legal experts questioned their enforceability.

Dickson said the Bellevue initiative proposes “dual enforcement,” including a $1,000 fine that can be imposed by the city, and “private enforcement,” which would allow residents to sue if they suspected someone had performed an abortion.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln law professor Anthony Schutz said this type of enforcement isn’t entirely uncommon — it’s also used as a means of enforcement in the Clean Water Act, he said as an example. However, Schutz said it is uncommon to be used at the local level and in this context.

Another question is whether these initiatives violate the Nebraska Constitution, in that it runs contrary to current state law.

Dickson said the ordinances do not violate Nebraska’s Constitution because municipalities are allowed to enact ordinances that protect the health and safety of residents, and he believes abortion bans fall under that category.

“Abortion, we believe, hurts women,” Dickson said.

Schutz said this argument has been used before in similar circumstances, but it hasn’t been largely successful. That is because the argument would grant local governments “wide-ranging authority,” which would undermine the state government’s duty to keep order within the state.

“The argument is there,” Schutz said. “It is weak, in my opinion.”

If the Bellevue initiative is successful, Schutz said he expects litigation to be filed immediately against it.