Bellevue mourns loss of Frank Kumor

Hensel said so much of what’s wonderful about Frank was his very indirect influence on the Bellevue community.

“I mean, just by his support of the Bellevue community as a whole, whether it was the business community or the sports community and the school community he was just always there,” Hensel said. “He was a shining example of what being engaged and supportive of your community is all about.”

The Bellevue community showed up in force on Dec. 8 and lined up the streets in Olde Town Bellevue for a public procession.

“If you were a customer of the store and you felt like his top priority, it’s because you were,” Brent Kumor said.

“So many nights dad would miss dinner because someone brought something in or needed something in a hurry and he’d spend whatever time was needed to make sure they were happy.”

Brent said although his father might have missed some milestones in his children’s life it has been great to see how his father’s commitment and love to the community has been reflected in the comments people have left on Facebook and Twitter.